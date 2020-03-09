Clevinger (knee) will throw his first bullpen session of the spring Monday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Clevinger underwent surgery in February to repair a partial tear of his left meniscus, but he's been increasing his throwing program throughout the spring and will throw his first bullpen Monday. The 29-year-old likely won't be ready for Opening Day, but he could join the Indians' starting rotation sometime in mid-April if his recovery continues to go smoothly.