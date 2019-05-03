Clevinger (back) played catch from 90 feet Friday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Clevinger resumed throwing Tuesday for the first time since suffering the back strain and appears to be progressing nicely in his throwing program. The team originally didn't expect the 28-year-old to pick up a baseball for 6-to-8 weeks, but the fact he's advancing his throwing program after less than a month indicates he's significantly ahead of schedule in his recovery. The 29-year-old will be eligible to come off the 60-day injured list in early June, but at this point he remains without an official return timetable.

More News
Our Latest Stories