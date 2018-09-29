Indians' Mike Clevinger: Throws strong outing Friday
Clevinger (13-8) earned the win against the Royals on Friday, allowing one earned run, three hits and no walks over 6.2 innings while striking out five.
Clevinger was in command for most of the night, and he was pulled in the seventh inning after allowing a two-out double to Ryan O'Hearn, who eventually came around to score. It took Clevinger 101 pitches to get through 6.2 innings, and he was able to reach 200 innings pitched on the season with Friday's solid outing. Assuming Friday's start was his last appearance of 2018, Clevinger will finish the season with an impressive 3.02 ERA and a 207:67 K:BB ratio over 200 innings.
