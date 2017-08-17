Play

Clevinger will no longer start Thursday's game against the Twins, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

With Wednesday's game being rained out, the Indians will opt to use Clevinger out of the bullpen while Carlos Carrasco and Ryan Merritt start both games of the doubleheader. This will allow the Indians to keep their scheduled rotation over the weekend against Kansas City. Clevinger will likely slot back into the rotation Monday against the Red Sox.

