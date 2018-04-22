Clevinger (2-0) hurled a complete game shutout Saturday against the Orioles, allowing just two hits while walking two and striking out three.

Clevinger was sharp in this one, requiring just 107 pitches in his nine innings of work while throwing 70 of them for strikes. The low strikeout total certainly isn't great to see, but it's hard to be upset about an outstanding 1.75 ERA through four starts. The right-hander will look to carry this strong performance into his next start Thursday against the Mariners.