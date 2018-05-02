Indians' Mike Clevinger: Tosses quality outing Tuesday
Clevinger (2-0) did not factor into the decision during Tuesday's loss to the Rangers. He allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven over 6.2 innings.
Clevinger was able to work around three hits and a walk in the first four innings to keep the Rangers off the scoreboard but struggled in the fifth inning, allowing a home run to Delino DeShields followed by back-to-back doubles from Shin-Soo Choo and Jurickson Profar. The 27-year-old has allowed seven total runs in his last two starts but still owns an impressive 2.82 ERA. Things won't get easier for Clevinger in his next start, as he travels to New York to take on the Yankees on Sunday.
