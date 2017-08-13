Clevinger (6-4) fired seven shutout innings on four hits and one walk while striking out nine across seven innings to earn the win Saturday against the Rays.

Clevinger held the Rays in check while the offense provided him enough run support to help him earn his sixth victory of the campaign. After a brief move to the bullpen, he lowered his ERA from 4.00 to 3.65 with his strong outing. If his solid performance indicates that he's back to pitching as well as he had earlier in the year, he could be a solid fantasy contributor for the stretch run. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Twins.