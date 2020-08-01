Clevinger (0-1) took the loss Friday as Cleveland was downed 4-1 by the Twins, coughing up four runs on six hits and five walks over four innings. He struck out five.

Just as he did in his first start of the season, Clevinger had a rough first inning that saw him give up three runs, but he was able to right the ship somewhat after that. The Twins' patience ultimately chased him from the game, however, and the right-hander needed 88 pitches (47 strikes) to record 12 outs. Clevinger will try to get out of the blocks more quickly in his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Reds.