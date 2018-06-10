Indians' Mike Clevinger: Unravels in seventh inning Saturday
Clevinger (4-2) gave up two earned runs over 6.2 innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Tigers. He racked up five strikeouts and issued three walks over 104 pitches.
It wasn't Clevinger's sharpest outing, as evidenced by his three walks, but he was still effective overall. His undoing came in the seventh inning, where he walked in a run after loading the bases. Clevinger had allowed just three baserunners prior to that inning. He'll draw another favorable matchup in his next start Thursday with a date against the White Sox on tap.
