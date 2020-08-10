Clevinger violated team protocols during Cleveland's recent road trip to Chicago, Nick Camino of WKYC Channel 3 Cleveland reports.
Adam Plutko will now start in place of Clevinger against the Cubs on Tuesday. Clevinger will be forced to quarantine and undergo subsequent testing before being cleared to rejoin the team.
