Clevinger (7-2) earned the win Thursday after striking out nine and holding the Twins to two runs on three hits and a walk over seven innings.

Clevinger pieced together an effective start, tossing a season-high 117 pitches and retiring the final 10 batters he faced. The right-hander has allowed three runs or fewer over his last seven outings, improving to a 3.02 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 89:20 K:BB on the season. Clevinger takes the hill again Tuesday for a tough matchup against the Red Sox.