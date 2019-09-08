Clevinger (11-2) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over 6.1 innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning the win over Minnesota.

Clevinger coughed up a solo homer to Mitch Garver in the fourth inning and allowed another run in the seventh before he was removed from the contest. Still, it was another strong outing for the 6-foot-4 righty. He hasn't taken a loss since June 28 and owns a stellar 2.78 ERA. Clevinger will face the Twins again -- this time at home -- on Saturday.