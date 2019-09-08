Indians' Mike Clevinger: Wins 10th straight decision
Clevinger (11-2) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over 6.1 innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning the win over Minnesota.
Clevinger coughed up a solo homer to Mitch Garver in the fourth inning and allowed another run in the seventh before he was removed from the contest. Still, it was another strong outing for the 6-foot-4 righty. He hasn't taken a loss since June 28 and owns a stellar 2.78 ERA. Clevinger will face the Twins again -- this time at home -- on Saturday.
More News
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Racks up nine strikeouts•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Strikes out 10 in eight scoreless•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Slated to face Detroit in next turn•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Records ninth win•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Punches out 10 in win•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Serves up 11 hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...