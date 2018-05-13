Clevinger (3-0) picked up the win Saturday against the Royals, allowing two runs on eight hits and zero walks across 7.2 innings. He struck out five.

Clevinger continued his strong start to the season Saturday, pitching into the eighth inning for a second straight start while recording his fourth quality start in his past five outings. While he allowed eight hits, the 27-year-old was able to limit the damage to only a pair of runs. Clevinger now owns a shiny 2.70 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 44:14 K:BB through eight starts (53.1 innings) this season. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next outing, which will be a tough matchup on the road against the Astros.