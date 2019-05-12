Indians' Mike Freeman: Hitting second
Freeman will bat second and man second base Sunday against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Freeman will replace Jason Kipnis at the keystone while also assuming Kipnis' usual spot in the batting order. It's the most favorable assignment to date for Freeman, who had hit either seventh or ninth in each of his previous seven starts this season.
