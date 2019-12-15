Indians' Mike Freeman: Loses roster spot
The Indians designated Freeman for assignment Sunday.
Freeman became a casualty after the Indians needed to open up spots on the 40-man roster for trade pickups Delino DeShields and Emmanuel Clase, who were acquired from the Rangers on Sunday in exchange for Corey Kluber. The 32-year-old Freeman posted a serviceable .752 OPS across 213 plate appearances in 2019 and has the ability to play multiple positions, so he could draw interest elsewhere via waivers.
