Indians' Mike Freeman: May be main replacement for Ramirez
Freeman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Freeman will be on the bench for a sixth straight game, but his time as a lightly-used reserve could be over after Jose Ramirez was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a fractured hand. The Indians recalled infielder Yu Chang from Triple-A Columbus and will hand him a start at third base in the series finale, but his entry into the lineup is most likely the result of the Tribe facing a left-hander (Eric Skoglund). The lefty-hitting Freeman profiles as the next man up behind Ramirez, so expect him to occupy the larger side of a platoon with Chang at the hot corner. Freeman has slashed a respectable .283/.371/.442 across 137 plate appearances this season.
