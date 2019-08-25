Freeman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Freeman will be on the bench for a sixth straight game, but his time as a lightly-used reserve could be over after Jose Ramirez was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a fractured hand. The Indians recalled infielder Yu Chang from Triple-A Columbus and will hand him a start at third base in the series finale, but his entry into the lineup is most likely the result of the Tribe facing a left-hander (Eric Skoglund). The lefty-hitting Freeman profiles as the next man up behind Ramirez, so expect him to occupy the larger side of a platoon with Chang at the hot corner. Freeman has slashed a respectable .283/.371/.442 across 137 plate appearances this season.