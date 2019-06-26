Freeman got the start in left field Tuesday and hit ninth, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run in an 8-6 loss to the Royals.

The homer was just the second of the season for the 31-year-old utility player, but Freeman has been taking advantage of his opportunities lately, collecting two hits in each of his three starts over the last week. He's now slashing .273/.380/.409 in a meager 82 plate appearances on the year, and his recent semi-surge in playing time isn't likely to last.