Freeman has started just eight games this season, including just three in Cleveland's last 21 contests.

Cleveland's infield has stayed very healthy this season, so bench players like Freeman haven't been needed much. A total of eight starts in the infield have gone to players other than Opening Day starters Carlos Santana, Cesar Hernandez, Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor. Freeman has received five of them, with Yu Chang receiving three. He's done little of note in his limited playing time, hitting .229/.300/.314 through 40 plate appearances.