Indians' Mike Napoli: Likely headed to minors
Napoli will be released and then re-signed to a minor-league deal by the Indians in the coming days, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Napoli entered camp as a non-roster invitee and appears to be on the outside looking in when it comes to earning an Opening Day roster spot. The 36-year-old will likely head to Triple-A Columbus for the start of the 2018 season unless it becomes clear that another organization is willing to give him a major-league contract. All in all, it's expected that the Indians will officially release Napoli on Thursday and that he will re-sign with the club the following day.
