Indians' Mike Napoli: Making spring debut in field
Napoli (hand) will make his Cactus League debut at first base Tuesday against the Reds, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com. He'll occupy the cleanup spot in the lineup.
Napoli was shelved for the final two weeks of last season with a minor ankle injury and underwent surgery in late November to repair a torn ligament in his right hand, but neither issue looks to be affecting him at this point. While health doesn't look to be a concern for Napoli, his lack of defensive flexibility and declining bat-to-ball skills kept him unsigned through late February, when he finally landed a minor-league deal from the Indians. Napoli will compete for a role as a bench bat and short-side platoon mate with Yonder Alonso at first base, but the 36-year-old's standing as a non-roster invitee makes it far from a given that he'll secure an Opening Day gig with the Tribe.
More News
-
Indians' Mike Napoli: Returning to Cleveland•
-
Mike Napoli: Undergoes surgery on hand•
-
Mike Napoli: Team option officially declined Monday•
-
Mike Napoli: Headed to free agency•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Out for remainder of 2017 season•
-
Rangers' Mike Napoli: Likely relegated to bench for remainder of season•
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...