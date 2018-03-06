Napoli (hand) will make his Cactus League debut at first base Tuesday against the Reds, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com. He'll occupy the cleanup spot in the lineup.

Napoli was shelved for the final two weeks of last season with a minor ankle injury and underwent surgery in late November to repair a torn ligament in his right hand, but neither issue looks to be affecting him at this point. While health doesn't look to be a concern for Napoli, his lack of defensive flexibility and declining bat-to-ball skills kept him unsigned through late February, when he finally landed a minor-league deal from the Indians. Napoli will compete for a role as a bench bat and short-side platoon mate with Yonder Alonso at first base, but the 36-year-old's standing as a non-roster invitee makes it far from a given that he'll secure an Opening Day gig with the Tribe.