Indians' Mike Napoli: Returning to Cleveland
Napoli signed a minor-league deal with the Indians on Tuesday which includes an invitation to spring training, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Napoli was a member of the pennant-winning Indians team in 2016. The 36-year-old struggled to a .193/.285/.428 line over 485 plate appearances with the Rangers last season, so his major-league career may well be done. He has a chance to stick with Cleveland as a veteran presence off the bench, but even in that role his fantasy value is likely to be limited.
