Napoli will miss the rest of the 2018 season after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee.

Napoli will undergo season-ending surgery in the near future and could wind up missing some time at the beginning of next season as well, since the timetable for this sort of injury is typically a 10-to-14 month process. The 36-year-old was currently playing for Cleveland's Triple-A affiliate on a one-year deal. Over 124 games with the Rangers last year, Napoli slashed .193/.285/.428 with 29 home runs and 66 RBI. Expect an update on his status later on this summer.