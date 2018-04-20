Indians' Mike Napoli: Suffers torn ACL; out for season
Napoli will miss the rest of the 2018 season after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee.
Napoli will undergo season-ending surgery in the near future and could wind up missing some time at the beginning of next season as well, since the timetable for this sort of injury is typically a 10-to-14 month process. The 36-year-old was currently playing for Cleveland's Triple-A affiliate on a one-year deal. Over 124 games with the Rangers last year, Napoli slashed .193/.285/.428 with 29 home runs and 66 RBI. Expect an update on his status later on this summer.
More News
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...