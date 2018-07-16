Triple-A Columbus activated Papi (shoulder) from the 7-day disabled list Sunday.

Papi had been sidelined for a little over two weeks with a sore left shoulder. The 25-year-old has supplied an .823 OPS across 204 plate appearances for Columbus this season, but his lack of a 40-man roster spot makes it unlikely he'll surface in Cleveland in the second half.

More News
Our Latest Stories