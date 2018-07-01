Papi was placed on the minor-league disabled list Saturday for Triple-A Columbus with left shoulder soreness.

Papi worked his way up to the Triple-A level last season and has a .263/.395/.444 slash line with 49 strikeouts in 160 at-bats. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, but the Clippers will be without the 25-year-old for at least a week.