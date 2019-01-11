Indians' Mike Papi: Receives invite to big-league camp
Papi received a non-roster invitation to attend Indians' spring training.
Papi spent the final days of 2018 season on the disabled list with lower back soreness, as he posted a .247/.373/.412 slash line with seven home runs in 83 games at Triple-A Columbus. The 26-year-old struggled with a 26.4 percent strikeout rate, but had a solid walk rate at 15.9 percent. More than anything else, Papi's lack of power as a first baseman is likely to keep him in the minor leagues.
