Rivera was placed on the 7-day disabled list with right leg soreness.

It doesn't appear as though Rivera will be forced to miss an extended period of time, but the catcher is set to miss at least a week due to this injury. Over 10 games with Low-A Lake County this season, Rivera is hitting .185/.421/.259 with two doubles and two RBI.

