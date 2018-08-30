Brown was placed on the minor-league disabled list Thursday with right quad soreness.

This is Brown's second trip to the disabled list this month. With how close it is to the end of the minor-league season, Brown may not return for Double-A Akron this year, though he could possibly pitch in the playoffs if his injury proves minor enough. The 24-year-old registered a 1.99 ERA and 52:36 K:BB across 45.1 innings with the RubberDucks prior to suffering the injury.