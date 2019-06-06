Indians' Mitch Talbot: Joins Cleveland on MiLB deal
Talbot signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Thursday.
After a five-year break from affiliated ball, Talbot signed with the Indians last May and posted a 2.52 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 103.2 innings at Triple-A Columbus. The 35-year-old elected free agency after the season, ultimately settling for an opportunity in independent ball with the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The Indians evidently saw enough from him during his time with the Skeeters to bring him back as organizational starting depth. He'll report to Columbus right away and is expected to slot into the club's rotation.
