Indians' Mitch Talbot: Signs minor-league deal
Talbot inked a minor-league contract with the Indians on Thursday, freelance writer Ryan Posner reports.
Talbot has spent the past few seasons pitching in the Korean Baseball League as well as independent leagues. The 34-year-old right-hander is set to take over Adam Plutko's spot in Triple-A Columbus' starting rotation following Plutko's promotion to the big leagues.
