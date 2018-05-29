Indians' Myles Jaye: Dealt to Cleveland
Jaye was traded from the Twins to the Indians for cash Tuesday.
Jaye will head to Triple-A Columbus following Tuesday's trade. The 26-year-old started eight games at Triple-A Rochester, posting a 4.25 ERA with 19 strikeouts and 15 walks across 42.1 innings.
