Indians' Neil Ramirez: Agrees to minor-league deal with Cleveland
Ramirez signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with the Indians on Thursday.
Ramirez spent the 2017 season jumping from organization to organization, finishing with the Nationals after being with the Giants, Blue Jays and Mets earlier in the year. All in all, he appeared in 29 major-league games, posting a 7.18 ERA and 1.79 WHIP over 31.1 relief innings. Looking ahead, Ramirez will likely start out the season in Triple-A Columbus, but should provide organizational depth for the Indians.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...