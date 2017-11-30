Ramirez signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with the Indians on Thursday.

Ramirez spent the 2017 season jumping from organization to organization, finishing with the Nationals after being with the Giants, Blue Jays and Mets earlier in the year. All in all, he appeared in 29 major-league games, posting a 7.18 ERA and 1.79 WHIP over 31.1 relief innings. Looking ahead, Ramirez will likely start out the season in Triple-A Columbus, but should provide organizational depth for the Indians.