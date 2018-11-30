Indians' Neil Ramirez: Avoids arbitration
Ramirez signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Cleveland on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Ramirez appeared in 47 games for the Indians in 2018, posting a 4.54 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 51 strikeouts in 41.2 innings of relief. The 29-year-old will have a chance to crack the club's Opening Day roster this spring after starting the past year at the Triple-A level.
