Indians' Neil Ramirez: Put on DL
Ramirez was placed on the 10-day DL on Thursday due to lower-back spasms.
Ramirez appeared to have suffered the injury during Wednesday's relief appearance against Boston. He will be sidelined for the rest of the month, but isn't expected to miss much more than the minimum while recovering from this issue. in a corresponding move, Josh Tomlin (hamstring) was reinstated from the DL.
