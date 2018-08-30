Ramirez (back) made a rehab appearance at Double-A Akron on Wednesday, retiring three of the five hitters he faced and notching a strikeout.

Ramirez has only been on the disabled list for about a week after experiencing lower-back spasms, so the rehab appearance may be the only one he requires before rejoining the Indians. He'll likely be reinstated from the DL on Sunday when first eligible.

