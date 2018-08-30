Indians' Neil Ramirez: Rehabbing at Double-A
Ramirez (back) made a rehab appearance at Double-A Akron on Wednesday, retiring three of the five hitters he faced and notching a strikeout.
Ramirez has only been on the disabled list for about a week after experiencing lower-back spasms, so the rehab appearance may be the only one he requires before rejoining the Indians. He'll likely be reinstated from the DL on Sunday when first eligible.
More News
-
Indians' Neil Ramirez: Put on DL•
-
Indians' Neil Ramirez: Summoned to majors•
-
Indians' Neil Ramirez: Agrees to minor-league deal with Cleveland•
-
Nationals' Neil Ramirez: Signs with Nationals on minors pact•
-
Mets' Neil Ramirez: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Mets' Neil Ramirez: Designated for assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...