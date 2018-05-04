Indians' Nick Goody: Avoids structural damage
Goody's MRI revealed no structural damage in his right (throwing) elbow, though he will be shut down for a week before getting re-examined by team doctors, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Goody will likely miss a couple weeks after going down with elbow inflammation during Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against Toronto. It appears as though the right-hander believes he hyperextended his elbow, and is just dealing with some swelling at the present time. Expect an update once he resumes throwing.
