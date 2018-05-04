Goody's MRI revealed no structural damage in his right (throwing) elbow, though he will be shut down for a week before getting re-examined by team doctors, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Goody will likely miss a couple weeks after going down with elbow inflammation during Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against Toronto. It appears as though the right-hander believes he hyperextended his elbow, and is just dealing with some swelling at the present time. Expect an update once he resumes throwing.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories