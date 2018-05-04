Indians' Nick Goody: Heads to disabled list with elbow inflammation
Goody was placed on the 10-day disabled list with elbow inflammation after Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Evan Marshall will be added to the roster and is set to be available for Game 2 of Thursday's twin bill. Goody aggravated his elbow during his outing in Game 1 and was clearly in pain. With that, the Indians wasted no time shutting him down and placing him on the disabled list. There should be more information on the extent of Goody's injury once the Indians finish up their doubleheader.
