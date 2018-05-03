Indians' Nick Goody: Leaves Thursday's game with arm injury
Goody was removed from Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against Toronto with an apparent right (throwing) arm injury, Tom Withers of The Associated Press reports.
Goody tossed his glove off and reached for his arm/elbow after throwing a pitch to Kevin Pillar in the seventh inning. He was immediately removed from the game and replaced by Zach McAllister. There will be an update on Goody's situation once he's been evaluated by team doctors.
