Goody has thrown 5.2 innings and given up five runs on eight hits and two walks through five spring training appearances.

Goody is off to a rough start, although it's hard to read too much into it after he put up a 2.80 ERA through 54.2 innings in 2017. Expect the 26-year-old to pull it together sometime in the near future as the regular season approaches. Goody will likely be one of the Yankees' top arms out of the bullpen this year.