Indians' Nick Goody: Off to poor start
Goody has thrown 5.2 innings and given up five runs on eight hits and two walks through five spring training appearances.
Goody is off to a rough start, although it's hard to read too much into it after he put up a 2.80 ERA through 54.2 innings in 2017. Expect the 26-year-old to pull it together sometime in the near future as the regular season approaches. Goody will likely be one of the Yankees' top arms out of the bullpen this year.
More News
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...