Manager Terry Francona said last week that Goody (elbow) will be ready for spring training, Joe Noga of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Goody has progressed as anticipated from the arthroscopic procedure he underwent on his throwing elbow in late August, which ended his 2018 campaign prematurely. Though elbow problems limited Goody to just 11.2 innings with the big club and hindered his effectiveness when he pitched, the right-hander could reclaim a meaningful role out of the bullpen in 2019 if he's feeling healthy coming out of the spring. He was one of the Tribe's most dependable setup men in 2017, accruing a 2.80 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 72:20 K:BB In 54.2 innings.