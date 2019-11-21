Play

Goody was designated for assignment by the Indians on Wednesday.

Goody posted decent numbers out of the bullpen for the Indians after being promoted in early June, but the Indians need space on the 40-man roster to protect prospects from the Rule 5 draft. The 28-year-old had a 3.54 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB over 40.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories