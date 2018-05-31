Goody (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Shifting Goody to the 60-day DL frees up a roster spot for Thursday's starter, Shane Bieber, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding roster move. The 26-year-old, who has been on the shelf since May 3 with elbow inflammation, will now be sidelined until at least July as a result of the move.

