Indians' Nick Goody: Shifted to 60-day DL
Goody (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Shifting Goody to the 60-day DL frees up a roster spot for Thursday's starter, Shane Bieber, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding roster move. The 26-year-old, who has been on the shelf since May 3 with elbow inflammation, will now be sidelined until at least July as a result of the move.
More News
-
Indians' Nick Goody: Avoids structural damage•
-
Indians' Nick Goody: Heads to disabled list with elbow inflammation•
-
Indians' Nick Goody: Leaves Thursday's game with arm injury•
-
Indians' Nick Goody: Off to poor start•
-
Indians' Nick Goody: Whiffs two en route to hold•
-
Indians' Nick Goody: Strikes out side after lengthy layoff•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...