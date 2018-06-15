Indians' Nick Goody: Shut down for three weeks
Goody received a platelet rich plasma injection after suffering a setback in his throwing program. He was diagnosed with elbow hyperextension and posterior elbow inflammation by Dr. James Andrews, and will be shut down for at least three weeks.
Goody sustained the setback while throwing from 100 feet just a couple weeks after being cleared to resume tossing the ball around. This likely shifts his return date to the beginning of August, though more will be known once he's able to resume throwing.
More News
-
Indians' Nick Goody: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Indians' Nick Goody: Avoids structural damage•
-
Indians' Nick Goody: Heads to disabled list with elbow inflammation•
-
Indians' Nick Goody: Leaves Thursday's game with arm injury•
-
Indians' Nick Goody: Off to poor start•
-
Indians' Nick Goody: Whiffs two en route to hold•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...