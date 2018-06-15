Goody received a platelet rich plasma injection after suffering a setback in his throwing program. He was diagnosed with elbow hyperextension and posterior elbow inflammation by Dr. James Andrews, and will be shut down for at least three weeks.

Goody sustained the setback while throwing from 100 feet just a couple weeks after being cleared to resume tossing the ball around. This likely shifts his return date to the beginning of August, though more will be known once he's able to resume throwing.