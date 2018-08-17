Manager Terry Francona indicated Goody (elbow) will throw a simulated game next week, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Goody resumed mound work in early August after being shut down for three weeks but remains without a timetable for his return. The 27-year-old has been on the disabled list since early May and will likely need multiple rehab appearances to build up his arm strength, making it difficult to see him making significant contributions before the start of September.

More News
Our Latest Stories