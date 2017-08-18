Goody struck out all three batters he faced in the early half of Thursday's doubleheader vs. the Twins.

Entering Thursday, Goody hadn't pitched in a week -- his longest layoff between appearances this season -- since taking the loss in an implosion (three runs over one inning) Aug. 10 in Tampa. For the year, the reliever still owns an admirable 2.76 ERA with 58 strikeouts through 42.1 innings, but his low-leverage usage makes Goody a poor fantasy option.