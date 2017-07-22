After entering the July with a sterling 1.17 ERA, Goody has allowed four runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings (7.71 ERA and 1.93 WHIP) this month.

Goody's been one of the league's better middle relievers this season, posting a strong 41:15 K:BB through 35.1 innings. However, he's too far down the bullpen's depth chart to make any sort of fantasy impact.