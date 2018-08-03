Indians' Nick Goody: Tosses bullpen session
Goody (elbow) threw a bullpen session Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
This appears to be the first time Goody threw off the mound since suffering a setback in his throwing program in mid-June. The right-hander has been on the shelf since early May and was diagnosed with elbow hyperextension and posterior elbow inflammation following the previously-mentioned setback. The Indians have yet to offer up a timetable, but he is likely looking at a return in a few weeks if all goes according to plan.
