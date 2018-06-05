Indians' Nick Sandlin: Drafted by Indians with 67th pick
The Indians have selected Sandlin with the 67th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
This seems like a money-saving pick that will allow the Indians to go over slot on some of their earlier selections. Sandlin is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound righty from Southern Mississippi who has a plus fastball, above-average slider and a couple average offerings in his curveball and changeup. He also has above-average control, which is important, as he won't have much margin for error if he is to remain a starter. A former reliever, Sandlin has some high spin rates on his pitches, which likely appealed to Cleveland. If he is developed as a starter, it will probably be a slower burn and his ceiling would be as a No. 4 or No. 5, but he could move very quickly as a reliever.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...