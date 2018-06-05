Indians' Nick Sandlin: Drafted by Indians with 67th pick

The Indians have selected Sandlin with the 67th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

This seems like a money-saving pick that will allow the Indians to go over slot on some of their earlier selections. Sandlin is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound righty from Southern Mississippi who has a plus fastball, above-average slider and a couple average offerings in his curveball and changeup. He also has above-average control, which is important, as he won't have much margin for error if he is to remain a starter. A former reliever, Sandlin has some high spin rates on his pitches, which likely appealed to Cleveland. If he is developed as a starter, it will probably be a slower burn and his ceiling would be as a No. 4 or No. 5, but he could move very quickly as a reliever.