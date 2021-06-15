Sandlin (1-0) picked up the win in Monday's 4-3 victory over the Orioles, striking out three batters over 1.2 perfect innings of relief.

The rookie right-hander took over from Jean Carlos Mejia to begin the fifth inning and Cleveland ahead 3-2, and Sandlin fired 15 of 22 pitches for strikes to earn his first win in the majors. The 24-year-old has been almost untouchable in June, posting a 0.00 ERA and 11:2 K:BB through 5.2 innings while allowing only one hit, and Sandlin is making a strong case for a consistent high-leverage role.