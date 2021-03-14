Sandlin has thrown 1.2 scoreless innings this spring with four strikeouts and two walks. He's made his first two appearances after not pitching in a game since July 2019 due to forearm surgery.

Sandlin did return to pitch at Cleveland's alternative site last season, but did not appear in an official game. The sidewinder will likely need to show he's healthy at Triple-A before getting a shot at the majors. The 67th overall pick in the 2018 draft was dominant when last fully healthy in 2019 with a 1.56 ERA and 14.2 K/9 at Double-A.