Sandlin struck out four batters over two perfect innings in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Angels.

Sandlin has been effective at limiting baserunners -- he's given up just two hits and two walks in 8.1 innings this season. Despite that, he had allowed three runs over his previous two appearances. The 24-year-old sidewinder owns a 3.24 ERA, 0.48 WHIP, 9:2 K:BB and one hold in six outings overall.